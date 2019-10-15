No Decision Yet on Kogi West Senatorial Election, Says INEC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said no decision has been taken to conduct the Kogi West senatorial election on November 16

The Commission had suggested that it would explore the possibility of using the November 16 governorship election to conduct a fresh election for the Kogi West senatorial district.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara States, Mohammed Haruna, dropped the hint in Lokoja last Friday.

Fielding questions from journalists on the Court of Appeal judgment nullifying the election of Senator Dino Melaye, Haruna said since the governorship election was still 34 days away, there was possibility for the election to hold the same day.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had nullified the election of Melaye (PDP) and ordered INEC to conduct fresh election within 90 days of its judgment.

The judgment was on the petition filed by Senator Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.

But when THISDAY contacted the Director of INEC on Voter Education and Public Information, Oluwole Izzi, he noted that no official decision has been taken on it.

According to him, “As far as the Commission is concerned, no decision has been taken on it. INEC as a body has to meet to take a decision, but so far that has not been done.”

He said the chairman of the commission is currently in Bayelsa State, where he will hold meetings with stakeholders and traditional rulers in the state on how best to ensure a transparent and peaceful governorship election in the state on November 16. However, THISDAY gathered that the Commission usually meets every Thursday.