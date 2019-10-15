Junior Golfers Begin Chase for World Ranking Points at Awa Ibraheem Tourney

The 6th edition of the Awa Ibraheem Junior Golf Championship expected to tee-off this weekend at Ikeja Golf Club has become the first junior golf event in the country that has secured the endorsement of the global body, R & A, to issue participant world ranking points.

The event is scheduled to hold from October 17th to 19th at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

Ninety players, have been screened by the technical team of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) based on their National Order of Merit. They are all expected to be in Lagos for the three-day event.

The sponsor of the tournament who is the President, Trustees of Ikeja Golf Club, Awa Ibraheem, said his passion to grow the game is well focused on the development of junior players.

“There is quite a number of shaping that can be done to young athletes at this age. Apart from honing their skills, there is the need to sustain their interest.

“I also use this platform to offer the exceptional players scholarship and encourage them to go to school or remain in school. I believe we will have well-rounded players when they do this. This will also preserve the heritage of the game,” observed Ibraheem who is also a former Captain of the host club.

The first day of the event (October 17th ) has been set aside as the arrival and official practice day. The last two days (October 18th & 19th), are for main golf action where junior players will file out in different age grade categories for honours.

The Director of Women & Youth Development, Nigeria Golf Federation, Ms Emy Ekong hinted that officials of the federation have been involved in the event from the planning stage and “it is all in the bid to be sure the international standards are met.”

According to Ekong; “We have players that will compete in Under 9 years category, under 12, under 15 and under 17. This event is key on the calendar of the Federation, because of its importance and level of commitments of the team that puts it together. The World Ranking status of the event is also another point that confirms the quality of play at the event and organization that has been observed globally”.

So far, entries for the 54 holes event cover major golf clubs in country including golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos; Ibadan Golf Club; IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Rosani Golf Club Ekiti; Lamingo and Rayfield Golf clubs in Jos; Otukpo Golf Club; Ibom Golf Club Uyo; Abeokuta Golf Club; Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba; Port Harcourt Golf Club; Golf clubs in Yola; Enugu; Bauchi and others.