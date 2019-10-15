ICC Visits Nigeria, Investigates Activities of Insurgents in North-east

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

A delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) visited Nigeria yesterday to commence a preliminary investigation into the activities insurgents in the North-east.

A statement by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the vice-president received

the ICC delegation led by its Prosecutor, Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, in the State House.

According to the statement, the vice-president told the delegation that the Nigerian government remained committed to its obligations in ICC under the Rome Statute.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying that in line with the commitment of Nigeria to fulfil its obligations to ICC, it will respect the process that the ICC is undertaking in Nigeria and willingly cooperate with it.

“We have done quite a lot to prove that we are determined to fulfill our obligation under the Statute. And I want to say that, on behalf of the Nigerian government, we respect the process, and there is no reluctance on our part at all,” Osinbajo said.

Akande also said the vice-president referred to a judicial inquiry instituted by the federal government to address some of the preliminary issues being examined by the court.

He further quoted Osinbajo as saying, “Again, let me say that Nigeria is committed to our obligations and the process under the Rome Statute; we are strong supporters of the Statute and the work of the ICC.”

The statement added that the ICC Prosecutor, Bensouda, on her part noted that since the global court started the preliminary examination, “we have had full cooperation and support from the Nigerian government and authorities, we have also engaged as much as possible.”

The statement listed other government officials at the meeting to include the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Solicitor -General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Akpata.