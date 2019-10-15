Enugu Airport: S’East Govs, Leaders to Meet Buhari

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Worried by the dearth of infrastructure in the South East Zone as well as the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the governors in the zone rose from an emergency meeting in Enugu yesterday with a resolution to hold an all-important “strategic meeting” with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists at the end of the three-hour closed- door meeting, the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi said the content of the proposed meeting would be made public “in due course”.

He, however, refused to give further details about the closed-door meeting.

“My dear brothers and sisters, we just finished our meeting, South East governors meeting with our leaders, and we resolved that we are going to see our president for the welfare of our people in South East; that is what we resolved.

“When we come back, we’ll give you the content of our meeting with the president, thank you and God bless.”

Apart from Governor Umahi, other governors present include Governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was represented by his deputy, Gerald Irona.

Other notable Igbo leaders present at the meeting were the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo; Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Calistus Onaga; and other religious leaders.

THISDAY gathered that among the issues that would possibly top the agenda of the planned meeting with the president include the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The airport was shut on August 24, 2019, and up till the time of filing this report, no meaningful activity has taken place at the airport.

It was also gathered that the slow pace of reconstruction work at Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway May also form part of the agenda of the meeting.

Sources also said the governors also plan to table the issue of the increasing spate of ecological challenges in the zone especially in Abia and Anambra states with the president.