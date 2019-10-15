EFCC Storms Underground Night Club in Osogbo, Arrests 94 Cyber Fraudsters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday stormed a secret underground night club in Osogbo, Osun State, and arrested 94 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.

It said the Osogbo-based club is popular for hosting parties for internet fraudsters.

The Commission said the raid was sequel to intelligence gathered to the effect that the suspects were organising a night party to celebrate their loots.

A statement by the anti-graft agency said 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items were recovered during the raid.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on October 14, 2019, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

“The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.”

The agency said the night club “popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’ is located on the Ibadan-Iwo expressway of the Osun State capital.

“The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party on October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.”

The statement which was signed by the spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Ewujaren, said a discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence, adding that “the confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.”

Ewujaren said: “The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”