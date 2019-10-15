Court Strikes out Chevron’s Objection over Missing Crude Oil Revenue

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday struck out a preliminary objection filed by Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, an arm of Chevron Nigeria Limited, against the federal government over undeclared crude oil shipment between 2011 and 2014.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, in dismissing preliminary objection filed by the oil and gas company, held that it lacks merit.

The judge held that there is sufficient cause of action against the company as claimed by the federal government and asked the company to answer the case against it.

The judge then adjourned the case to December 5, 2019 for trial.

The federal government had sometime in 2016 through its counsel, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), instituted actions in court against some international oil companies (IOCs) to recover lost revenues allegedly arising from undeclared and under-declared crude oil shipments from Nigeria to different parts of the world between 2011 and 2014.