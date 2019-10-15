Acting CJ Commissions Federal High Court Toilets Renovated by SAN

By Akinwale Akintunde

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon Justice John Tsoho, last Thursday, commissioned the public conveniences of the Federal High Court, in the Lagos Division, newly renovated for public use.

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, had voluntarily taken up the project of renovating the three public toilets in the court, for the use of Lawyers and litigants alike.

Adegboruwa said this project was executed in fulfillment of the pledge that he made to God, when applying for elevation into the Inner Bar.

Renovated toilets are the one at the car park, comprising two toilets for men, two urinary bowls and hand wash, three toilets for women, hand wash and changing area; the Main Toilet Inside the Court, comprising two toilets, two urinary bowls and hand wash for men and three toilets and hand wash for women; and the Special Toilet for Senior Lawyers and Physically Challenged Persons, which was totally overhauled with one toilet, hand wash and urinary bowl for men and one toilet and wash hand for women.

Enough room has been created in this toilet, to allow Lawyers freshen up in the outer rooms newly created, because of its proximity to the court.

The single toilet of the security men at the main gate of the court, was also renovated and changed.

Adegboruwa had written to the court to seek permission to renovate these toilets, as part of his efforts to give back to the Judiciary where he operates.

Justice Tsoho commissioned these toilets in the company of other Judges and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chairmen of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos and Ikeja Branches, and other dignitaries.