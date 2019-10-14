Travelstart Launches Cabo Verde Airlines to Nigerian Market

A new airline, Cabo Verde Airlines, is set to arrive on the tarmac of Nigeria. The airline, which is the national carrier of Cape Verde, will fly from Praia and land in Lagos as from December 10, 2019.

Cape Verde is a visa-free destination but had previously proven difficult for Nigerians to fly too. A four-hour distance from Lagos, flight times before the entrant of the new airline, could be as long as 20+ hours.

A statement by Travelstart Nigeria quoted its Country Manager, Philip Akesson, as saying: “We are so excited to facilitate the launch of Cabo Verde Airlines in Lagos. At Travelstart, we do our best to support and promote the expansion of the travel sector – the arrival of Cabo Verde Airlines is a big win.”

Christmas season is upon us, and Cabo Verde Airlines is offering early bird deals to help you stay ahead of peak season prices.

According to the statement, customers are advised to book with Travelstart before the deal ends.

It stated that Early Bird Christmas deals offer customers cheap return flights to destinations like Cape Verde (Cabo Verde), Lisbon, and Washington DC.

Named after the picturesque Cabo Verde – also known as Cape Verde – Cabo Verde Airlines will get you to the mysterious island paradise off the coast of West Africa in under five hours. With available departure dates from December 9, 2019 to January 31, 2020, enjoy a Christmas getaway with family or friends from as low as N145,599.