Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Children in Anambra

The police in Kano State have rescued nine children kidnapped from the state and trafficked to Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State about five years ago.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu yesterday in Kano.

The police commissioner said eight persons suspected to be involved in the illicit business have been arrested in connection to the crime.

According to him, the victims had been trafficked from Kano to Onitsha at the aforementioned period.

Reacting to the rescue, the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended the police and all other security agencies for their efforts in rescuing the children.

“This singular action shows the real and patriotic synergy and commitment of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, military and all other security agencies in making sure that criminal activities are faced head on,” he said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

The governor also assured the security agencies of his administration’s continued support and dedication in the area of security and urged that all hands must be on the deck for the state and the nation at large, to enjoy lasting peace.

Ganduje also called on parents “to be very vigilant with what is happening around them” adding that they should “keep vigil at all times and nothing should be taken for granted.”