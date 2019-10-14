Passenger Slumps, Dies at Lagos International Airport

Chinedu Eze



A Nigerian passenger, Jude Oladapo, at the weekend slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to journalists yesterday.

Alabi said the 44-year-old passenger was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had passed on.

According to him, the incident happened about 5.30p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr. Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.

Alabi added that his corpse has been deposited at the Air Force Hospital mortuary.