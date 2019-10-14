Four Anambra Communities Currently under Water, Says SEMA

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Four communities in Anambra East Local Government Area (AELGA) of Anambra State have been submerged by flood. The affected communities were Enugu Otu, Eziagulu Otu, Mkpunando and Umundeze.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Cyril Agupugo, when he briefed the State Governor, Willie Obiano, on the incidents of flood in the state.

Agupugo told Obiano that the current situation in these communities were scary as most of the houses were completely submerged.

“These areas are underwater with victims’ farmlands and household items worth millions of naira also submerged and they are calling for government’s immediate intervention,” he said.

Transition Committee Chairman, AELGA, Mr. Obi Nweke, corroborated the claims and assured the displaced persons that help is on the way.

“I believe things will be better in no distant time. Life is most important now as you can still re-acquire your lost property.

“When the flood became too much, we had no other option than to evacuate the victims to safer places until water recedes so that they can move back to their houses,” Nweke said.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Government has pledged immediate attention to the displaced persons.

Obiano declared that his administration would do everything within its capacity to ensure that health and food needs of the displaced persons were attended to.

He made this declaration during a meeting with SEMA, Navy, Red Cross, Civil Defence and Local Government Transition Chairmen in his home, Aguleri, AELGA.

The governor gave directive to all relevant agencies to ensure that transportation facilities were in place for immediate evacuation of those trapped in the flooded communities.

“All medical personnel will also be on ground to assist in avoiding diarrhea outbreak. Food and clean water will be available for all too,” the governor said.

One of the displaced persons, Mr, Izuchukwu Nnoli, pleaded with the state government to come to their aid as the flood had taken over their homes and farmlands.

“This 2019 flood is a terrible experience. I call on the state government to do something about the flooding because farming is our only source of livelihood,’’ Nnoli said.

Anambra East is the second local government area in Anambra State whose residents have been sacked by the 2019 flood. THISDAY recently reported that Ogbaru Local Government Area was also under water, with residents taking refuge in Internally Displaced Peoples Camp.