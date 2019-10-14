FG Denies Attack on Nigerian Embassy in Benin Republic

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja



The federal government has said the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic, was not attacked.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement yesterday, said the video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on a Nigerian embassy was an old video.

The ministry therefore called on the general public to disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Nwonye said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that the video is an old video of an attack on Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.”

Nwonye added that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months.