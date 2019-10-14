Comfort Obaigbena is Dead

The family of Deaconess Comfort Obaigbena has announced her passing on to glory on September 27, 2019, at the age of 83 years.

Deaconess Obaigbena was married to the late Prince Joel Obaigbena of Owa Royal family.

She retired in 1992 as a Chief Nursing Officer of the then Ika local Government Area . She was a devout christian, a heroic and renowned midwife to Ika community who will be remembered for her philanthropic gestures.

She is survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren among whom is Prince Emmanuel Obaigbena, who recently retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Her funeral arrangement will be announced later.