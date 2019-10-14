Aisha: I was in UK for Medical Attention but I’m Well Now

Praises Buhari for approving aides for her office

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday in Abuja explained that she was in the United Kingdom for about two months for medical attention on the advice of her doctor.

Aisha, who arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 5am yesterday aboard British Airways, explained that after an initial medical trip to the UK, she left London to perform hajj in Saudi Arabia but had to return to the UK on the advice of her doctor.

Her long absence at home resulted in false claims that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, wanted to marry the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Disaster, Ms. Sadiya Farouk, last Friday.

She said even though she had recovered now, she still needed more time to rest as she thanked her husband whom she said had seconded six special and personal assistants to her office.

Aisha, who explained that she normally goes on holidays with her family for six weeks every year, added that it was after the expiration of this year’s holiday that she realised that she needed a medical attention.

She told reporters: “Last year, I was in Spain for two months with my daughter. I have never abandoned my children. I give them the motherly support they need. Usually, we go for holidays every year for six weeks. I have taken the holidays for this year.

“It happened that after the holidays, I needed to attend to my health before going to Saudi, and when I went to Saudi, based on the doctor’s instructions, I went back to the UK.

“I’m well now, but still I need more rest. I will thank my husband for approving six SA’s for my office and also PAs to allow me attend to the home front and also some developmental projects for Nigerians.”

She thanked God for her safe arrival in the country. She also thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers.

Asked to comment on the video circulating recently, featuring her voice, though her face was not shown, she admitted that she was the one talking in the video and that the event happened in the Presidential Villa but added that it was an old video.

“As you have seen that I have just arrived 5am with the British Airways. You are all here; the event happened. It was me. It was an old video. Actually, it happened in the Villa,” she explained.