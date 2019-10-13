Sports Minister Reaffirms FG’s Support for Sports Award

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday, reaffirmed his ministry’s continued support and commitment to the successful organisation of the Nigerian Sports Award. Dare stated this when members of the Nigerian Sports Award (NSA) Panel paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

According to him, the Ministry under his supervision is ready and determined to continually support the award as a means of encouraging and motivating Nigerian athletes doing the country proud both at local and international events.

“The Ministry can collaborate and key into the activities of Nigerian sports Award by providing financial support for the organisation. This would go a long way to show the commitment of the Ministry to this crucial area of motivation for our teeming athletes,” Dare said.

Meanwhile, the nominations of sports men and women for the various categories of awards for the 2019 edition close today.

The Nigerian Sports Award is the only Nigerian awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of our sports men and women, both present and past that have shone brilliantly in the sporting world. The award honours leadership, vision, innovation and outstanding accomplishments providing an opportunity for our sports stars to be celebrated on national and global platforms.

This year’s edition of the award holds on November 29 at the Eko Hotel & Suite in Lagos.