Stakeholders Gear-up for NAJA’s 2019 Automotive, Transport Award      

By Bennett Oghifo

Preparations for the 2019 Edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), Awards slated to hold December 12, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NAJA annual awards is put together to recognise corporate stakeholders’ organisations and other automotive products and ancillary products like tyre brands , lubricants and individuals that are adjudged to have relatively stood out among other competitors in their respective segments in the country’s auto industry within the year.

The annual awards also remains the only authentic industry event in the country that involves all the motoring journalists in Nigeria drawn from the print, electronic and online media in the voting process.

According to the organisers, one of the high points of the awards is in the Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) award category.

Other segments of awards are Luxury Car of the Year, Heavy Duty Truck of The Year, Auto Plant of the Year, CEO Of The Year, Auto Personality Of The Year and CSR Company Of The Year, Pick-up of the Year, Showroom of the Year and many others.

New additions to the awards segments this year, which include Super Luxury Car of The Year, Online Auto Marketing Platform of The Year and Motorbile Taxi Service of The Year.