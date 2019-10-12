Lexus Offers Customers new Value, Technology, Sportiness

Lexus is offering ES 300h customers a new standard of value, technology and sportiness, more than doubling grade availability in the luxury sedan range.

Customers interested in the ES 300h Luxury will be provided with greater choice, thanks to a newly added ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack that delivers expanded and indulgent features previously reserved for the flagship grade.

For the first time in Australia, customers can then step to the new ES 300h F Sport offering select style and suspension upgrades, and the ES 300h F Sport with Enhancement Pack adding further impressive specification.

The trio of new grades fit neatly between the existing ES 300h Luxury and flagship ES 300h Sports Luxury, growing the number of available variants from two to five.

The ES 300h Luxury – priced from $60,4881 – now benefits from the standard adoption of an intelligent clearance sonar with four sensors mounted across the front bumper, and Apple CarPlay®2 and Android™3 Auto compatibility as standard.

The range-wide fitment of enhanced smartphone integration complements the expansive 12.3-inch centre display, wireless smartphone charging4, satellite navigation, voice control and DAB+5 included on every ES 300h.

Also standard on the ES 300h Luxury are bi-LED headlamps with cornering lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a smart key card, moonroof, head-up display, power adjustable steering column, and 10-way power adjustable and heated front seats.

Standard safety technology includes 10 airbags, a rear-view camera with back-guide monitor and Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+)6 – incorporating a pre-collision safety system that can detect pedestrians as well as vehicles, autonomous emergency braking, all-speed active cruise control and lane tracing assist.

The ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack – priced from $68,8751 – builds on this comprehensive list with a panoramic-view monitor, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and parking support brake system that can automatically brake to avoid a collision with an object or pedestrian ahead, or an object or moving vehicle behind.

Signified by larger 18-inch alloy wheels on the outside, the ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack increases the premium ambience of the cabin with leather-accented seats, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, 14-way power adjustable driver seat with 4-way lumbar adjustment, and an electric rear sunshade.

The ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack can also be distinguished inside by the addition of special Shimamoku ornamentation on the steering wheel, instrument panel and door trims.

The ES 300h F Sport – priced from $69,7551 – emphasises its additional styling presence with a mesh grille featuring jet black plating across the sharper bumper profile and rear garnish, 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels and F Sport fender badging.

Triple-beam LED headlamps with sequential turn indicators and adaptive high beam rounds out the seductive styling changes for the ES 300h F Sport.

Special F Sport tuning incorporates, for the first time in Australia on an ES 300h, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) featuring five Drive Modes including Eco, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.

AVS ensures that the cabin retains soothing response to bumps when Normal is selected, while tightening body movement in Sport S+ for more responsive handling.

Inside, F Sport-embossed front seats retain the Luxury’s 10-way power adjustable driver seat and Nulux interior trim, but incorporates a perforated-leather F Sport steering wheel and Lexus-first Hadori aluminium ornamentation.

Providing greater choice for F Sport customers, the ES 300h F Sport with Enhancement Pack – priced from $73,7551 – offers a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, heated steering wheel, and power back door with kick sensor.

These features continue as standard on the flagship ES 300h Sports Luxury – priced from $75,4881 – that maximises opulence with semi-aniline leather-accented seats, tri-zone climate control air-conditioning, rear door sunshades, and a heated rear seat with power recline function.

For maximum ride refinement, the ES 300h Sports Luxury retains standard suspension and includes unique-design multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Lexus chief executive Scott Thompson said that expanding the ES 300h line-up was a natural extension for a luxury sedan that has more than doubled sales this year.

“An expanded breadth of genuine luxury and a new level of smooth sportiness has combined to create an ES 300h line-up of unrivalled abilities,” Mr Thompson said.

“The greater number of Lexus customers purchasing this luxury sedan can now enjoy the luxury of choice, supplemented by a new standard of range-wide connectivity.”

The ES Line has increased sales by 187.9 per cent this year (to August 31) compared with the same period last year, cementing the success of the seventh-generation model since its launch in Australia in September 2018.

The ES 300h exclusively utilises the advanced Lexus self-charging hybrid electric system combining an ultra-efficient 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol engine working with an electric motor to produce 160kW of power.

The ES 300h is available in up to 12 exterior colours depending on the grade, with White Nova and Cobalt Mica reserved for the F Sport grade.

The ES 300h Luxury is available with black or chateau trim colours, while the ES 300h F Sport is exclusively available in F Sport black or F Sport flare red.

The ES 300h Sports Luxury exclusively includes topaz brown or rich cream trim colours – along with bamboo ornamentation availability.

The updated Lexus ES 300h will arrive in dealerships during October.