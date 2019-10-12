La Casera Rewards Consumers in New Promo 

The La Casera Company has officially launched in the market, a new under the crown consumer promotion , tagged, ‘ Refresh & Connect’.

According to the company, the initiative aimed to reward customers and improve on the existing bond with its brand loyalists.

It was also designed to strengthen the brand position as a major player in the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos during the week, Managing Director of the La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Chinedum Okereke, reiterated that the new promo was sincerely initiated to express gratitude to consumers for their commitment, which had helped to sustain the brand’s relevance since inception.

He stated: “We are in business because our teeming consumers have chosen to remain loyal and committed to our brand. The product has been in the market for almost two decades and consumers loyalty is a prerequisite for success in the highly competitive CSD segment. One of the ways we intend to be appreciative of the consumers efforts is by reciprocating their loyalty in this creative and exciting promo.”

He further added that the ‘Refresh and Connect’ promo, which will end on December 31, was based on deep insight that depicted an average Nigerian as one who relishes staying refreshed and connected to loved one, hence the promo idea.

Speaking further, Marketing Director of TLCC, Mr Emmanuel Agu, expressed optimism on the expected outcome of the promo, particularly, the excitement it will generate among consumers across the country.

He said: “With the ‘Refresh and Connect’ consumer promo, the brand is set to further connect with consumers by encouraging them to partake in the promo and win big. Various prizes to be won included smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones, bluetooth Headsets, La Casera products and, airtime worth millions of naira.

He stated further that the promo crowns for the La Casera Apple Drink had been specifically designed to come in yellow other than the regular blue colour.

He added that consumers should purchase the La Casera promotional bottles in 35cL, 50cL or 60cL, with the yellow cover to participate in the promo.

Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, TLCC, Mr. Onyeka Okoli, explained further that consumers were required to look under the bottle cap and text the code under the cap to designated numbers to qualify for various prizes.

“Consumers who participate up to 10 times each month will qualify to enter for monthly grand draw where various prizes will be won. Six grand draws would be held throughout the duration of promo at different locations,” he said.