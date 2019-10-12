IG Laments Effect of Social Media on Policing as Obiano Donates Vehicles, to Security Agencies

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that policing Nigeria in the era of social media was very difficult.

Adamu who was referring to the usual problem of fake news said this while addressing Police Public Relations Officers of commands in the 36 states and federal capital territory and staffs of the public relations unit of the force headquarter in Abuja during the closing ceremony of a 4-day capacity building workshop in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said, “Things are no longer the same, technology has changed the terrain, especially in communication, and today we have several means if communication.

“Social media can make or mar your job. As police public relations officers, your job is to polish the image of the police, so you must be acquainted with the various means of communication.

“You do not only have the print and electronic media to contend with, but also, social media. Policing is made difficult by the social media, so you have to be up and doing and be acquainted with the use of social media.

“You can use the social media to your advantage, and it can also be used against you by mischief makers,” Adamu told the public relations officers.

The IGP also cautioned the image makers on the need not to reply to some fake news materials which most times are peddled to attract their attention and elicit their reactions.

“Sometimes it is better not to respond, and if you don’t, the originators of such fake news will be frustrated, and they will back out.

“Sometimes, the mischief makers originate this fake news to make you react to it. So, as they are skillfully, you too have to be skillful, and that is the essence of this workshop.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday donated 111 security fitted hi-tech vehicles and 79 motorbikes to all security agencies in the state.

The governor made the donation while launching the second phase of a security operation code named; Operation Kpochapu.

He said the state was committed to wiping out all kind of crimes in the state, and that the security equipment donated to them would aid the quest, saying that the equipment were the very best of its kind in the world.

“Today we are rolling out operation Kpochapu 2 with the most sophisticated equipment in the world. Any criminal who attack our security operatives vehicle would be wiped out. We are not interested in recycling criminals in the state” he said.

He warned all the criminals in the state to leave the state as the second phase of the operation Kpochapu would be deadier than the first one.

“I’m warning every criminal in the state to leave as the second phase of operation Kpochapu is highly sophisticated and can detect criminals in their hideout anywhere in the state. Immediately you commit crime in the state, our Hi-Tech equipment will capture you and e-track you and we will trace and find you where you go,” he said.