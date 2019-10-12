EFCC Presents N111m Recovered from ‘Treasury Looters’ to Kwara Gov

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday presented N111, 428, 891.00 cash recovered from treasury looters to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Speaking during the presentation at the office of the EFCC in Ilorin, the zonal head, Mr. Isyaku Shari, said the commission which started work in February this year at the zonal office had achieved a lot in terms of recovery and conviction of corrupt individuals.

He added that the commission also saved the state from financial recklessness in May this year at the eve of handing and taking over of government.

“We have 29 convictions and over N500 million recovery of both assets and cash, part of this recovery is the N111, 428, 891.00 cash recovery for the Kwara State Government.

“This recovery is from suspected Kwara State treasury looters. The suspects alleged to have criminally misappropriated landed properties of Harmony Holdings while others diverted funds meant for micro small and medium credit scheme. The suspects cut across political office holders, traditional rulers and top civil servants,” he said.

He added that he was mandated by the Chairman of the commission Mr. Ibrahim . Magu to present the draft of the cash recovered as part of their contribution in getting rid of economic and financial Crimes- related offences in the state and promised their continued support to the state.

In his response, Abdulrazaq thanked the EFCC and disclosed that the cash would be used for the social investment programme in the state to lift poor people out of poverty.

“We are overwhelmed because history is being made in Kwara State with the return of our money recovered by the EFCC especially now that there are many projects to embark on.

“As we promised to replicate the federal government social investment programmes, this cash would be used for that programme and we will make our people realise that the seed money for social investment programme before we came into power was also recovered.

“The money will go into social investment programme of the state and also go into most needed programmes. We would let our people know that it is the money realised by the EFCC we are giving them so that they can pay back when they get the loan. It will help to lift thousands of people out of poverty,” adding that the money won’t be used for any project.

While commending the commission, he said “indeed EFCC is a partner in progress. Nigerians should join hands with them by building its capacity.”