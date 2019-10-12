DStv, GOtv to Show Brazil-Nigeria Match Live Tomorrow

DStv and GOtv subscribers will have front row seats this Sunday when Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on five-time world champions Brazil in an international friendly.

The kick-off time for the encounter is 1:00 pm (NigeriaTime) on Sunday, on channel 227 for DStv subscribers and channel 37 for GOtv customers. The Nigerian friendly match is exclusive to SuperSport.

The Super Eagles will face Brazil in an international friendly to prepare the team ahead of November’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

In the last meeting between these two sides in Abuja, the Brazil beat the Super Eagles by 3-0 The Super Eagles will be looking to prove their mettle this time around. Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to lose any of their last four friendly matches.

Brazil had earlier played Senegal in an international friendly in Singapore on Thursday in the build-up to the match against the Super Eagles but were held to a 1-1 draw by Aliou Cisse’s men.

A Roberto Firnino goal in the ninth minute gave Brazil the lead but was cancelled when Senegal’s Famara Diedhiou scored from the penalty spot.

Neymar collected his 100th cap but could not find the net for the five times champions as Africa’s highest ranked team matched the star-studded Brazil.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and his players were spotted at the stadium watching both sides play on Thursday.

Nigeria will be parading a completely in-form set of players against Brazil on Sunday that include currently hot forwards like Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Lille’s Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Bonaventure.

SuperSports is the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation and has ensured in the past that sports fan across Nigeria do not miss the chance to watch Nigeria play.