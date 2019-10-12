Ayomide Ade: Singing is My Calling, Not Rap 

My Story

Ayomide is a budding singer whose root is of a unique style and appeal. He makes his music to have a different energy and vibe to stand him out of the flock of talents around. With goals alive for greatness, he is one act to look out for. Tosin Clegg asks about his journey, style of music, among others

How did it all start?

I started my music journey in 2010, kicking off as a rapper. I recorded my first song in 2012, titled, ‘Hard’ and later went on to record more songs in 2015 and 2016. But, I started professionally in 2017 when I released my first official single “Fed Up” which was when I found out that singing was my calling not Rap.

Tell us about your kind of music?

I am an Afro fusion artiste but I’ll like to refer to my style as urban afrobeat. My music is unique, because I don’t want to sound or write my songs like anybody, I just do it my own way.

What inspires your work?

I draw my inspiration from what I go through and I put it into music to inspire people. I also draw inspiration from something with less meaning and I make it meaningful.

Define what music is to you?

Music is a universal language everyone understands when you speak it. Music is a tool; music is a weapon, with music you don’t have to explain yourself. You just sing and everyone understands, music gives me joy, music is life.

Where do you see yourself in a few years?

I see me singing to the world. I see me creating global sounds. The sky will be my starting point with God. My role models are Asa, Brymo and Mr. Eazi, as I love what they do with music.