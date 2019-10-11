Miss Body of Art Nigeria Set for Grand Finale

Ezekiel Okpuzor

In its bid to promote true African beauty, Miss Body of Art Nigeria grand finale is setto hold at Federal Palace Hotel on December 1.

Speaking with journalists recently in Lagos, Co-founder, Miss Body Of Art Nigeria,

Mr Larry Chuchu explained that the movement is to edify thick and curvy women in Nigeria and stop the derogatory public view towards plus size ladies.

“Anytime African men see a curvy lady or thick lady, what they can think of is sex, but when they see a skinny type they will say she’s beautiful.”

He further explained the creation behind the Miss Body of Art Nigeria, “up till now, there is no prominent platform for curvy ladies, because we have MBGN, Miss Nigeria those are prominent platform and usually for skinny ladies, I personally think as Africans, we should appreciate the thicker the beauty.

“This is to bridge the gap, this is Africa biggest pageant for thick and curvy ladies, so curvy and thick ladies should not allow the society to objectify their body anymore.”

According to the Managing Director, Property World Africa Network (PWAN), Dr Jayne Onwumere, “I’m really excited that this platform is being formed, what got me interested and decided to come today is the statement ‘take away everybody eyes from body of the women’ a woman has substance and a lot to offer the society.

“We Africans are made to be thick and curvy, the slim women are few and I don’t see why any woman should be ashamed of being well endowed, so curvy and thick ladies should be proud of themselves.”

In his remarks, administrative coordinator, Brain-mind international, Mr Sheriff Adams said that: ‘looking at the concept is a good one and we are all Africans and celebrate African day, we need to celebrate our ourselves at home first because charity begins at home, so Miss Body of Art Nigeria 2019, I think is a welcome idea, globally we are having the celebration of the plus size women in Africa.

“It is known that the real African woman is a big woman, well fed and if you look back to history, you remember fattening room in Benin before a woman is sent to her her husband’s house, she goes to fattening room.”