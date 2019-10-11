Larry Gaaga, Flavour Release New Song ‘Tene’ from Living in Bondage Movie Soundtrack

Nigerian songwriter, recording artist, music producer, and record label executive Larry Gaaga is back with a new single ‘Tene’ featuring Flavour.

The song is the first release from the much anticipated soundtrack of ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the well acclaimed Nollywood movie, ‘Living in Bondage’. It is centred around a young couple who struggle with love, betrayal, suffering and redemption.

Being the first major production out of the Nigerian Film Industry, the movie marked the start of Nollywood and gave the industry the recognition it deserved.

The love song, produced by Gaaga, highlights Flavour’s vocals with its mellow sound and soft bass. The singer pours his heart out on the track, expressing how his everlasting love causes him to celebrate his woman daily, as he believes it should be.

The beat, along with Flavour’s indigenous, highlife sound, and passionate lyrics, makes the track reminiscent of the classic Nigerian love songs of the 90s.

‘Tene’ is Gaaga’s fourth musical release this year. The musician has amassed over 19 million views cumulatively on YouTube alone.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free hits cinemas nationwide from November 8.