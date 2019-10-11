Igbos in Bayelsa Celebrate World Igbo Day

Mary Nnah

Igbos resident in Bayelsa State have celebrated the World Igbo Day even as they provide free medical services to the less privilege in the oil and gas rich state to commemorate the event.

The event marked with fun fare at the Ox-bow Lake Pavilion located at the serene part of the state capital, Yenagoa, witnessed displays of various cultural displays and dances to the delight of those who gathered to commemorate the occasion.

In his welcome address, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State Chapter, Chief Chinedu Amaku, said it was gratifying for the Igbos in the state to celebrate their rich cultural heritgae together following the resolution of leadership challenges which bedevilled the group in the state.

He urged Igbos in Bayelsa State to put behind them the leadership challenges and consolidate on the new found peace and continue to embrace peaceful co-existence while contributing to the development of their host state.

He used the occasion to commend the state government for redeeming its pledge of financial support to the group just as he pledged that his leadership will ensure the fund is used judiciously to achieve the purpose it was given.

Amaku also expressed hope that the bus the governor pledged along with the fund will soon be handed to Ohaneze for smooth running of its day-to- day activities.

He used the occasion to thank Bayelsans for the love and understanding they have shown Ndigbo which reflected on the peaceful atmosphere they so far enjoyed doing business with Bayelsans and assured the government that the leadership of Ohaneze will not relent in toeing the path of peace and progress in the state.

He expressed the fact that the 2019 Igbo Day celebration is a rallying point for peace and unity to return among Ndigbo, while revealing that the vent also witnessed free medical excecise sponsored by the Igbo medical professionals working at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

Residents were checked and treated for diabetes, blood pressure and eye problems. They were also given opportunity to check their HIV/AIDS status and given medical advice in line with their state of health.

Leader of the Igbos working at the FMC, Yenagoa, Dr. Frank Odunigwe said the free medical outreach was the contributions of medical professionals of Igbo origin for the annual World Igbo Day celebrations in Bayelsa State.

His words: “We came here with all the embodiments of professionals in FMC from medical doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and other medical professionals of Igbo origin. We are here to help our host to achieve their aims and aspirations.

“We are happy that we have brought ourselves together in order to bring our professionalism and exposure into taking care of humanity.”

Meanwhile, the Igbo community in Bayelsa State was assured that the incoming government will continue to recognise its contributions in the development process of the state.