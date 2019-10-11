Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night Returns to Lagos with a Bang

Mary Nnah

Lagos will be enveloped by ecstasy and fun on Friday, October 18, 2019 as the “Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night” returns to Nigeria’s commercial capital with a big bang.

Famous for creating a concert-like atmosphere where people can socialise against the backdrop of great music, whisky and specially curated musical performances, this year’s rendezvous will feature renowned musical icons and true mavericks including Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez and The Compozers (all the way from the UK)

Last year, the premium single malt whisky took entertainment and artistry several notches higher by introducing its experimental series – a series that builds on the brand’s age-long tradition of innovation and consistently pushing the limits of consumer experience.

Famed for always creating experiences that’s all about experimentation with trailblazers in the Nigeria music scene, ‘the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night,’ scheduled to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos, promises a more electrifying and scintillating outing than last year.

The Experimental Series is a distinctive range of Glenfiddich that combines the brand’s passion for pushing Scotch whisky boundaries and collaborating with trailblazers from the whisky world and beyond, which is evident in the creation of the phenomenal Glenfiddich Experimental Night.

Glenfiddich has always been an experiential whisky, providing its consumers with unique ways to enjoy it by consistently creating disruptive and spectacular shows for them. So, save the date! ‘Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental night is definitely a must-attend for every discerning connoisseur.