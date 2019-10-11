Fashola, Akeredolu, Ade-Ojo Light up Ondo Car Race 2019

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has become the latest addition to the increasing high profile attendees at the 2019 Ondo Car Race scheduled to flag off on Friday, November 8th at the capital city Akure.

Ondo State Governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu who engaged in a two-way Drag Race with motoring entrepreneur and industrialist, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo at last year’s edition has also confirmed his appearance at this year’s event. And Fashola would be joining them on the race tracks after commissioning a six-kilometre road network in Ilara Imokin.

President of Work and Play group, organisers of the event, Adeoye Ojuoko said that the event would definitely be an improvement on the previous editions.

“We are having more top dignitaries; car racers and racing groups indicate interest in participating in this year’s event. And, of course virtually all racers from previous editions have renewed their entry. This has a lot to do with the level of professionalism with which past editions have been handled and we are definitely stepping it up this year.”

The two-day event will be flagged off with drifting sessions by racers that are expected to assemble from different parts of the country.

“Kebbi, Kano, Abuja, Enugu, Gombe, Benin, Ibadan, and Lagos are the spread of the entries as at last count but we still have pockets of racing clubs in other cities that we are fine-tuning logistics with before we confirm their attendance. Most of them are working out and weighing options open to them to move their racing cars and in some cases fans, family and friends to Akure for the event,” Ojuoko added

He also hinted that there have been a couple of racers who will be joining from the United Kingdom.

There is also a side challenge of Idanre Hills climbing in the early hours of Friday, before the drifting session sets off.

Olumide Omolade, who coordinates activities of the event shares that the Idanre Hills climbing was essential to afford the visitors to the state have a taste of the beautiful heritage site.

According to him, “On the opening day we will have light motorsports activities and socials in which a guided tour of Idanre Hills is the main activity. The second days will feature the on road and off road races.

“In all we keep moving the needle on safety and quality sports entertainment and all lovers of Motorsport for this year’s race are in for the best in the series”.