Emmanuel Edozien is Dead

The Royal Edozien family of Asaba, Delta State, has announced the death of one of their illustrious son and great Nigerian, Professor Emmanuel Chukwuma Edozien, the Ojiba of Asaba, at the age of 82.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the family by Edward Edozien the late professor died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Lagos, after a brief illness.

Born in Enugu on November 15, 1937, the erudite economist of international repute served as the Chief Economic Adviser to the late President Shehu Shagari from 1979 to 2003.

A renowned economics of international standing, he served in several economic related organisations and institutions, globally and locally.

He is survived by wife, Betty and five children, 10 grandchildren and siblings, including the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Highness Obi (Professor) Joseph Chike Edozien, his elder brother