Burna Boy, Omawumi Gear Up for Felabration 2019

Vanessa Obioha

The week-long festivity that celebrates the life and times of the Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti will be kicking off on a high note on Monday, October 14, 2019.

As with its tradition, the festival is preceded by an Afrobics Dance Competition that took place September 21, an art competition on September 28, and a secondary schools debate on October 9. For this year’s debate which was held at the Freedom Park in Onikan, the participating schools tackled the topic ‘Persons above the age of 70 should not be allowed to contest political positions’.

The music concerts and symposium will kick off on October 14 and will continue to October 20. Some of the music artistes billed for this year include the ‘Ye’ crooner Burna Boy, Omawumi, Joey Boy, Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti.

Already confirmed guests to grace the occasion include celebrated Nigerian authors, Chimamanda Adichie and Sefi Atta; Ugandan pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, British rapper and activist Akala, and the law professor Akin Oyebode.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the celebration that has grown into a global festival. It is carefully planned to coincide with the late singer’s birthday which falls on October 15. For this year, the organisers took a clue from Fela’s popular song ‘Eko Ile’, tagging it ‘From Lagos with Love’.

While the concert has traditionally held in The New Afrika Shrine, celebrations will simultaneously hold in Freedom Park. The legend will also be celebrated in New York, the Philippines, and Singapore.