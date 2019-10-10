Zenith Bank Partners A’Ibom Govt to Revive Principals’ Cup

Succour has returned to football-craving students of secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State with the rebirth of the Principals’ Cup competition billed to start later in the month.

The football championship which is organised by Akwa Ibom State Sports Council in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, Zenith Bank Plc, and it is tagged ‘Zenith Bank Akwa Ibom State Principals’ Cup.’

Inaugurating the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the football fiesta, Tuesday, the Chairman of the MOC and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for approving the hosting of the championship and described the competition as one of the many sports initiatives of the present administration.

He thanked Zenith Bank Plc for identifying with the recent surge of sports in the state and described the banking giants as ‘a top player when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility’ while craving for more corporate sponsorship in the area of other sports in the State.

Also speaking, the Co-Chairman of the MOC and Commissioner for Education, Professor Nse Essien, pledged the total participation of all secondary schools in the state and prayed that future football superstars will be discovered at the football championship.

While fielding questions from journalists, the tournament’s Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, pledged his readiness to bring his wealth of experience to the fore in the discharge of his duties so much so as to give the state a befitting competition.

The Committee has Monday Uko as Chairman, Professor Nse Essien as Co-Chairman and veteran FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner, Paul Bassey, as Vice Chairman while Emmanuel Ebong serves as Secretary.

Others are Lawrence Iquaibom (coach), Mr. Emmanuel Ibah and Tony Pemu – members.

The sub-committees also inaugurated include Technical/Verification, Media/Publicity/Marketing/Branding and Security Committees. Others are Medicals, Logistics/Entertainment/Protocol and Protest/Disciplinary Committees.

The football championship is to begin with local government stage later this month.