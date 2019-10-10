World Mental Health Day: Olashore Campaigns against Depression

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to mark 2019 World Mental Health Day commemorated every October 10, the Olashore International School, will today raise awareness against depression.

With this year’s global theme being “Focus on Suicide Prevention”, the school, through its mental wellness initiative, in collaboration with the Lagos Business School, will be holding a seminar tagged ‘Stem the Tide’ which will focus on tackling depression.

The seminar will feature seasoned international and local professionals including Dr Lola Dare, a community physician, epidemiologist and social development consultant.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Governing Council of the Center for Health Sciences Training and Research Development.

Other speakers include, Dr Folashade Olajubu, Dr Otefe Edebi, Dr Alexandra Adeyemi, Mrs Kemi Akintoyese, Mrs Charity Babatunde and Mrs Folashade Thomas.

The event is scheduled to hold in Lagos Business School, Lagos by 9:00 am.