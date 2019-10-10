Oyetola to Build 120-Bed Wards, as Specialist Hospital Gets Facelift

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In efforts to boost healthcare services, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the expansion of the state’s specialist hospital in Osogbo with the construction of 120-bed wards and 30-flat doctors’ quarters.

According to the Project Supervisor, Mr. Remi Omowaye, the governor will perform the turning of soil of the project this month.

The project is part of the ongoing revitalisation of the state’s specialist hospital in Asubiaro and Osogbo.

Omowaye spoke during an inspection tour of the ongoing face-lift of the hospital.

With him during the inspection were members of the state’s Health Revitalisation Committee, Dr. Simeon Adeyemi Afolayan and Dr. Rafiu Isamotu.

Afolayan said: “This project started barely a week ago, and now people can testify to the infrastructural development this place has witnessed.

“As it is, work is going on at the laboratory section, accident and emergency unit, central blood bank unit, trauma centre, children ward, theatre section among others.

“We are currently working on the Ejigbi Hospital which is 80 per cent completed as well as the Ifetedo Hospital.

“This is in addition to the revitalisation of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres out of which more than 100 will be ready by this month.”