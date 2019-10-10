NIMR to Host First Humboldt Kolleg

Martins Ifijeh

The Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) will be playing host to the first ever Alexander von Humboldt Kolleg International Conference.

The three-day conference is scheduled to hold October 16 to 19, 2019 with the theme “From Basic Sciences to Translational Research: The Journey so far in Nigeria”.

Sharing his thoughts on the conference, the Director, Research and Convener, First NIMR Humboldt Kolleg, Dr. S. I. Smith FAvH said dignitaries expected include Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Consular-General, Germany, Dr. Stefan Traumann, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, Prof. O.G Ademowo and Prof. Clement Adebooye, and over 100 other participants, adding that the conference will feature 13 plenary lectures, including two keynote addresses, 38 oral and 21 poster presentations.

He said: “The idea of the conference is to bring together scientists from Germany and Nigeria interested in basic, applied and translational research.

“It also seeks to bridge the gap between basic and translational research, with the aim of providing knowledge exchange opportunities, generating future collaborative networks under the concept of translational research to solve problems, thereby fostering an environment of communication and cooperation between basic and clinical scientists, in order to encourage and foster multi-and interdisciplinary collaborations.”

He described Humboldt-Kollegs as regional and expert conferences by and for Humboldtians sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

The foundation, according to him, aims to strengthen regional and professional networking between its alumni and spark junior researchers’ interest in Alexander von Humboldt Foundation programmes and in Germany as a research location.

The convener of the conference is Dr. Stella Smith, Director of Research, NIMR.