Tambuwal Urges Medical Personnel Not to Reject Rural Posting

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged Nurses and Midwives working in the state health sector not to reject posting to rural areas where their services are more needed .

He stated this on Wednesday while declaring open the quadrennial state delegate conference in Sokoto.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service of the state, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, Tambuwal said Nurses and Midwives were very important and strategic in health service delivery.

He added that his government would do everything to accord priority to the welfare of health workers in the state.

In an election to fill the existing vacancies the following officers emerged unopposed to run the affairs of the union for the next four years: Abubakar Shehu reelected as state chairman, and Ahmad Abdullahi vice chairman.

Others are Rabiat Umar, treasurer; Balarabe Tanimu, auditor 1; Zahra Abdullahi auditor 11 , Shehu Umar financial secretary and Nura Bala public relations officer.

In his remark, the elected chairman Abubakar Shehu thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him saying he would do everything to protect the interest of the union.

Shehu also commended the National leadership of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) for finding time to come down to Sokoto the seat of caliphate to supervise the election, hoping that they would avail themselves with the cultures and norms of the people of the state.

There were goodwill messages from Nigeria Labour Congress and Nigeria Medical Association.