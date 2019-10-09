Sex-for-Grades: ASUU Calls for Investigation, Sanctions

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) has called for a thorough investigation and appropriate sanction for lecturers indicted in the alleged “Sex for Grades” scandal in order to sanitise the university system.

ASUU’s position followed the trending #SexForGrades conversation among Nigerians, prompted by a BBC undercover investigative report which exposed how male lecturers sexually harassed young female students.

In the documentary, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Boniface Igbeneghu, is captured on video making sexual demands to an undercover journalist posing as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

Igbeneghu, an associate professor in the university’s Faculty of Arts and the head pastor of a local Foursquare Gospel Church, has been suspended by the school and his church, following the BBC report.

Chairman of ASUU at the University of Lagos, Dr Dele Ashiru, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that the union was against all forms of unethical practices, including sexual harassment.

“As a union, we are against all unethical practices among colleagues, including sexual harassment and even abuse.

“The development is very disturbing and unfortunate. We have appealed to colleagues to understand that as lecturers, we stand in ‘loco parentis’ (in the place of a parent) to these students and must not be perceived in any way of not being protective.

“We condemn this act of shame in its entirety and want the matter to be thoroughly investigated and appropriate sanction carried out on all those found culpable,” the ASUU chairman told NAN.