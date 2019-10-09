Lagos CP Lauds Motorbike Hailing Service ORide on Safety

Ugo Aliogo

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu has lauded Opay’s motorbike hailing service, ORide, on the safety and security measures put in place by the company in the state.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the CP disclosed this recently in Lagos during a courtesy visit to the company’s head office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Muazu in the statement expressed delight with the company about the ORide which was launched in May, adding that the company’s operation model has helped reduce criminal activities in the state.

The statement explained that ORide ensures that riders (motorbikers) are not only trained to international standards (and by third-party verified trainers), but also undergo verification processes before they join the programme, “some other processes include providing two guarantors and a riders license.”

“I know for the riders, you are engaging them in training, you have do’s and don’ts for them. They aren’t like the regular bikers you see on the road and it’s well regulated. First and foremost you are sure of who you are journeying with and the person is well trained”, the CP noted.

The Commissioner, who commended the company for creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youths in the past four months since it was launched, assured OPay of the support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The Country Manager of OPay, Iniabasi Akpan urged the Commissioner to ensure that the Police provide support for the riders who have faced harassment from louts in the state.

The statement said ORide is an on-demand motorbike ride-hailing service created with the vision to solve the transportation challenge of getting people and goods to their destination, in a timely and safe fashion.

The statement added: “ORide is a service featured in the OPay app. Since its launch in May 2019, the service has expanded to 11 other cities in the South-West, South-East and North. The Opera Group is the developers of the world’s leading browser Opera-Mini with over 350 million monthly active users worldwide. Opera Group has several local brands comprising OPay (a Central Bank of Nigeria CBN licensed Mobile Money Operator), Opera News, OBus, and OFood.”