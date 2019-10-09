Galadima Reads Riot Act to Kano Sports Commission Staff

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission (KSSC), Ibrahim Galadima, yesterday warned that there will be imminent shake up in the commission with the intention to weed out incompetent members of staff.

Galadima who spoke during a handing over ceremony to mark his return to office after being handed a fresh mandate to chair the commission by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said: “I am still the Ibrahim Galadima that you know. Unproductive staff should be prepared for the exit doors.”

He cautioned that, members of staff who are unwilling to change their unacceptable attitude to sports work to either change their mentality or quit.

According to the former NFA Chairman, there would be mass redeployment of KSSC officials stationed within and outside the head office of the commission.

Galadima stressed that the state sports commission would be further repositioned to pursue short, mid and long term sports developmental objectives of making Kano the hub of sports in the country.

Galadima appealed to all employees of the commission to enhance their delivery capacity by pursuing technical and academic courses that would lead to improvement in their productivity.