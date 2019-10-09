Flood Sweeps away 400-level AAUA Student in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A final year student of Religious Studies Department at Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was on Monday swept away by flood resulting from several hours of torrential rain.

As at the time of filling this report, the search for the whereabouts of the lady identified as Doyin Boluwaji, an indigene of Ekiti State, was ongoing.

The lady was said to have been swept away by flood from a canal close to her residence at Ibaka quarters in the university town.

A source said the lady got drowned when she was trying to escape from a flooded building. It was gathered that the lady’s landlord escaped by climbing cocoa tree before he was rescued after many people thought he had been swept away by the flood.

Speaking on the incident, the university’s spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, said the management team comprising the Vice Chancellor, Academics, the Director of Works, the Chief Security Officer, and others had visited the house and the area, adding that the incident occurred in a private hostel outside the school campus.

Akinpelumi said the lady’s father had also visited the school and held discussion with the institution’s management.

He said the school has engaged private hands to search for the missing lady

During a sympathy visit to the area, Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Adegboyega Adefarati, warned residents against building close to rivers and canals.

Adefarati, who is an indigene of the town, also cautioned people against blocking of drainages with refuse.

Also commenting on the incident, the monarch of the town, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo, and other leaders of the town called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ondo State Government and other organisations to come to the aid of the people of Akungba Akoko whose properties had been destroyed.

The community leaders also advised residents whose houses are closed to the river or canal to quit the place in the interim.

In his comment, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Akungba, Mr. Shakiru Ajibola, confirmed the incident, saying three persons including the landlord of the house where the girl was swept away by flood were, however, rescued.

The DPO said the search for the lady was still ongoing.