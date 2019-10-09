Dangote Laments Low Manufacturing Sector’s Contribution to GDP

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has flayed the paltry contributions of the manufacturing sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He also advocated urgent steps to reverse the trend if the economy was to make appreciable industrial growth.

Dangote described as unacceptable, the contribution of the manufacturing sector currently at nine per cent, unlike in Asian countries which presently stands at about 30 per cent.

Therefore, “to achieve a significant level of industrialisation and general economic growth, this trend must be reversed,” he said.

Dangote, who was represented by the company’s Group Executive Director, Government and Stakeholder Relations, Ahmed Mansur, during a panel session at the National Economic Summit Group (NESG), which opened in Abuja on Monday, said the private sector was key to the much touted industrial revolution.

He disclosed that his conglomerate was already leading Nigeria into the new epoch through massive investments in the manufacturing sector and skill development because Nigeria and indeed Africa must take bold steps to change the narrative of industrial backwardness of the continent.

Dangote, was of the opinion that where there is will, there is a way, adding that with the right policy framework, consistency and infrastructural development, the goal could be achieved.

“Dangote is in the business of producing and distributing cement, foods etc. However, we have found ourselves engaged in power generation, road construction e.t.c as these are critical foundations for our businesses,” he added.

While speaking during the panel discussion on “Competing with the Giant: Achieving Rapid Industrialisation, Transforming Education,” he explained that the theme for this year’s Economic Summit, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears,” was apt, saying Nigeria has to drive on the fast lane of industrialisation.

He said his company was already leading Nigeria into the fourth industrial revolution, adding that: “Once we catch up with second industrial revolution, our entrepreneurial youth can help us leapfrog to the third and fourth. This is what happened with the IT revolution in India.”

According to him, “The fourth industrial revolution is global in nature. Solutions are being developed by global companies for a global market. Skilled people from all over the world are participating in the development of these solutions.”

He urged government to encourage more investments from local entrepreneurs, saying the country can learn from the Korean experience where they supported a number of conglomerates.

Dangote also said the government must, among other things: decongest the ports, expand rail network, tackle smuggling, implement gas masterplan and entrenching responsive bureaucracy.

“At Dangote, we set up training Academy several years ago primarily to provide a talent pipeline to our group. Plans are ongoing to take our passion for talent development a step further by setting up a world class university within the next few years,” he added.

Speaking also, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, Dr. Doyin Salami, said the country requires innovation, saying the private sector must play a central role for the radical transformation of the Nigerian economy.

Another member of the panel of discussion, Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, said inclusiveness and the right educational system were required for rapid development.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the NESG, Asue Igbodalo, said the partnership between the private and the public sector was key to the economic development of the country.