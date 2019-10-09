15 Feared Dead from Boat Mishap in Bauchi

At least 15 people were feared dead after a boat carrying 30 farmers capsized on Kirfi River in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The passengers were said to be on their way to their farms when the accident happened on Monday.

While 15 persons have been rescued and four bodies have been recovered, the others are still missing.

Governor Bala Mohammed who visited the families of the deceased to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident, also donated N10 million to the families.