Look Inwards in Solving Nigeria’s Socio-economic Challenges, Buhari Tasks Public, Private Sectors

By James Emejo

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday tasked public and private sector leaders to look inwards in solving the unique challenges confronting the country’s socio-economic development.

Speaking at the opening of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) themed: “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears”, he said his administration will continue to collaborate with the private sector in designing and implementing developmental projects that will keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive and prosperity driven growth.

The president noted that the successful conclusion of the 2019 general election and the resort by aggrieved candidates to seek redress in the courts rather than the street was proof that Nigeria‘s ‘‘democracy is maturing”.

He said: ‘‘I am informed that this year’s summit has identified key job-creating sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, creative industry and extractive industry as focus sectors.

‘‘I am also told that your deliberations will focus on unlocking capital through our financial services sector to actualise the opportunities in these sectors.”

Details later…