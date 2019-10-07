Glo Introduces New Customer Reward Promo 

Emma Okonji

Globacom has moved to empower thousands of its subscribers by giving them an opportunity to win life-enhancing items in a consumer promotion called ‘Recharge and Win Big’ otherwise known as ‘My Own Don Beta.’

The promo was eventually unveiled at the headquarters of the company in Lagos, at the weekend.

According to Globacom, the items to be won in the promo were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour.

Retail and Consumer Sales Chief at Globacom, Mr. David Maji, said the items included tricycles, popularly called Keke; industrial sewing machines; grinding mills, and generators.

He disclosed that ‘My Own Don Beta’ offer started October 3 and would be open to all new and existing prepaid and post-paid subscribers.

On how to participate in the promo, Maji explained that all a prepaid subscriber needs to do was to recharge with a total of N200 in a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges.

“The more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning”, he added.

Maji, also said subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners and that prize-presentation events would be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

“Glo strongly believes in rewarding and empowering its numerous customers across Nigeria. Our objective is to transform thousands of lives through these empowerment packages to enable them become self-employed and ultimately affect the lives of those around them”, he declared.

According to Maji, “There is no better time than now to be a Glo subscriber. Rather than dishing out money to winners, we have chosen to give them trade-establishment tools that will help them set up their own businesses. This will have direct impact on their life situations.

“My Own Don Beta promises to be the most exciting people-oriented empowerment promo around. We urge Glo subscribers and non-subscribers not to miss this opportunity.”