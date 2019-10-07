Don’t Criticise Jonathan, PDP BoT Chair Tells Nigerians, Says Ex-president Saved Nation from Bloodshed

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubrin, has cautioned Nigerians against abusing former President Goodluck Jonathan, stating he saved Nigerians from crisis and bloodshed.

Reacting to the book written by former United Kingdom Prime Minister, David Cameron, where he said that Jonathan refused to allow the British government rescue the missing Chibok school girls, the PDP BoT chairman said “what the former President. expects from Nigerians is respect and nothing more”.

He cautioned all religious groups, ethnic and other bodies to respect the former president for conceding defeat 2015,.

He said the former British prime minister had taken his comment on Jonathan too low.

In a statement signed by him , Monday, the PDP ABoT chairman said, “Goodluck Jonathan saved Nigeria by conceding defeat in 2015 and therefore should be praised and never be disgraced by any one.

“Jonathan and Mrs Jonathan should be saved of any blame. The former British prime minister has taken the matter too far in his book. The Nigerian insecurity problems are serious to single out one particular individual for blame .

“The insecurity in Nigeria should be the concern of all Nigerians, by the grace of God Boko Haram , heardsmen, banditry etc will be a thing of the past”.

He commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Department of State Security for their efforts and role in combating the insecurity and other crisis in the country.

He said. “I wish to congratulate the Army, Police, Civill Defence ,Department of the State Services, and all other security agencies for all their efforts”

He also appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying, “APC should leave our former President Goodluck alone. All Fulani leaders are trying hard to ensure that Headsmen are totally controlled to convenient places therefore bringing an end to roaming on the streets”.

PDP and the APC had Sunday evening engaged each other over the British Prime Minister’s comment that former President Jonathan refused external aid to rescue the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls.

PDP said that the APC’s unwarranted invective on former President Jonathan was misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration, which, it said, has gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of our nation.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the distortions and groundless attack on President Jonathan was desperate tactics by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President were mentioned.