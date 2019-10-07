Bandits Release Another 15 Kidnapped Victims in Katsina

Repentant Bandits from Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours yesterday released another batch of 15 kidnapped victims after having spent 45 days in their custody

Governor Aminu Bello Masari received the victims at the Government House in Katsina at about 1 a.m.

This brings to about 75 the number of kidnapped victims that have been released by the bandits in the aftermath of the recent dialogue with the state government

The 15 victims, including a day -old baby girl that was delivered in the forest few hours before the release of her mother, arrived Government House, famished and malnourished

They told journalists that they were kidnapped from Mallamawa village 45days ago.

According to them, since that fateful day nobody knew their whereabouts.

They applauded the governor’s dialogue programme which paved the way for their release.

Fielding questions from journalists, Masari, who could not hide his joy over the release of these innocent women and children, said the next-level of the dialogue programme would be disarmament of the repentant bandits, which he and Governors of Zamfara and Maradi in Niger Republic were working on.

Chairman Transition Committee of Jibia Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Musa Mota announced that normalcy has returned to the area since the dialogue initiative undertaken by the government

Some dignitaries at hand to receive the rescued persons include the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, Chairman Afdin Ventures, Alhali Dahiru Barau Mangal and the State Chairman of the APC, Mallam Shitu S.Shitu.