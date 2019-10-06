Nigerian artists rally for NAFEST in Edo with Art Exhibition, Conference

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) is rallying its members for a robust outing during National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding from October 19 to 26th in Edo State.

The Edo State Chapter of SNA has concluded plans for the art exhibition, comprising of a conference and cultural carnival. It is being organised in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee of NAFEST and the Edo State Government.

The Art Exhibition themed ‘Multidisciplinary Approach to the Issue of Societal Egalitarianism’ is scheduled to hold at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin, Benin City, and the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

The programme is expected to comprise of an art exhibition, a talk shop, paper presentation, cultural carnival, and workshop, expected to hold at the two venues.

The chief host of the art festival is the National President of SNA, Mr. Oliver Enwonwu, while the host is the Edo State Chairman, SNA, Dr. Simeon Ijoye Athekahme.

According to the organisers, the exhibitable works for the art exhibition include paintings, sculptures, graphics, ceramics, prints, digital art, photography, metal design, textiles, drawings, mixed media and installations, among others.

They added that the talk-shop is an interactive session in art cum cultural revivalism and societal egalitarianism to be chaired by a Professor of Art/Art History.

The keynote address is to be delivered by the Head, Department of Fine and Applied Arts, UNIBEN, Prof. John Ogene, while Prof. Efe Ononeme and Mr. S.O.G Owolabi are the lead paper presenters.