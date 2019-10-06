Micom Boss, Ponle, Marries Laoye Tomori, former Deputy Governor of Osun State

Former deputy Governor of Osun state, Otunba (Mrs.) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori has tied the knot with Prince Tunde Ponnle, Chairman, MicCom Cables and MicCom Golf Centre and Resorts.

Laoye who doubled as the Honourable Commissioner for Education fondly called “Ipinle Omoluabi.” graduated from the University of Lagos and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Hons in History in 1973.

In April 2007, she was selected as the running mate of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and became his deputy following a Court of Appeal judgment of Friday, November 26, 2010.

It was gathered that the MICOM boss lost his ex-wife, Comfort Olufunke to the cold hands of death in October, 2012.

Sources claimed the deceased, widely labelled ‘ a strong pillar of support’ to her husband’s success story, died after a brief illness.

Prince Michael Ayantunde Ponle established the first indigenous cable industry, MicCom Cables (a product of their company, Freeborn of Nigeria Electronic )and also owned the first private golf resort, MicCom Hotel and Golf Resort in Ada Osun state.

They new love birds were sighted at pa Alani Akinrinade 80th Birthday in ibadan , Oyo state yesterday.

Those who sighted them told TheLagostimes that they came to the venue together.