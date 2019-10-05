Okocha, Ladipo Endorse Glo Recharge and Win Promo

Ex-International, Austin J.J Okocha has described the new promo launched by national telecommunication company, Globacom, as a good opportunity for Nigerians to empower themselves.

Speaking at the launch of Glo Recharge and Win Big Promo also called My Own Don Beta at the headquarters of the company in Lagos on Thursday, the former Captain of Super Eagles called on Nigerians to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by the promo to create extra source of income for themselves.

He said “the prizes provide very good opportunities for Nigerians to make money on a daily basis”, adding that “as a Delta/Igbo businessman, I am seeing a lot of business opportunities, I can actually sponsor people to participate in the promo and we will agree on the sharing formula when they win any of the prizes (which elicited loud laughter among the guests at the event). I can only say thank you to Glo for the promo”

On his part, the President –General of Nigerian Sports Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, commended Globacom for always giving back to Nigerians. He stated that the company has over the years been sponsoring the Nigerian Sports’ Supporters Club to different sporting events across the world. He said the new promo was well-thought out and that Nigerians will benefit immensely from it.

“The Nigerian Sports Supporters Club members will participate actively in the promo.” He assured.

Speaking earlier at the event, Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, Globacom, David Maji, said the items to be won in the promo were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour, adding that the items included Tricycles, popularly called Keke, Industrial Sewing Machines, Grinding Mills, and generators.

He disclosed that My Own Don Beta offer is open to all new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

On how to participate in the promo, Maji explained that all a prepaid subscriber needs to do is to recharge with a total of N200 in a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges. “The more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning”, he added.

Maji also stated that subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners and that prize-presentation events would be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

Among those who attended the event were a member ofLagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Adedeji; Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam; Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Priscillia Onuzulu and several Nollywood stars including Osas Ighodaro, Ebube Nwagbo, Damilola Adegbite and Odunlade Adekola.