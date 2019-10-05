Nollywood Stars Pop-Up Channel Returns to DStv and GOtv

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Africa Magic is turning up the heat and making this October one to remember with the return of the Africa Magic Nollywood Stars Pop-Up channel on DStv and GOtv.

Launching on Sunday, 6 October and running till Wednesday, 6 November 2019, Africa Magic Nollywood Stars will take all active DStv and GOtv Max and Plus customers on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, comedy, suspense, intrigue from the biggest Nollywood titles, 24 hours and seven days a week with no repeats!

Channels Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said the return of the channel will be a treat to DStv and GOtv customers this October offering uninterrupted Nollywood entertainment at no extra cost. “Africa Magic is undoubtedly the home for first-class movies and series from Nollywood. We have curated the biggest Nollywood movies – both new and epic – that have featured on our channels and will air them for one month with no repeats”.

Among the stars who will grace our screens on this pop-up channel are Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Majid Michel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Blossom Chukwujekwu and many more. The pop-up channel will delight viewers with huge titles such as ‘The Big Fat Lie’, ‘Getting Over Him’, ‘72 Hours’, ‘Brother Jekwu’, ‘Remember Me’ and ‘What Lies Within’. Also on the line-up will be the big wins from the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards; Isoken for Best Movie West Africa, Best Supporting Actress Drama (Lydia Forson), Best Director in a Movie, Alter Ego for Best Writer, Best Actress (Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde) and Lotana for Best Art Director.

The Africa Magic Nollywood Pop-Up channel will open on Sunday, 6 October 2019 and run till Wednesday 6 November 2019 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.