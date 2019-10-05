New Sports Website, MatchCentre.ng Berths in Nigeria

Sports enthusiasts in Nigeria and Ghana can enrich their knowledge of sports, especially football as one of Nigeria’s leading financial newspaper, BusinessDay launched a new sports website; MatchCenter.ng.

Speaking at the launch of MatchCenter.ng on Monday, Publisher of Business Day Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun, said his interest in statistics which was now the norm in sports analysis and debates informed the birth of MatchCentre.ng.

According to Aigbogun, his organisation got the rights from Opta, which would be providing the site with the contents, just as he said valuable materials could also be obtained from other sources as it’s not tied to Opta alone.

He said MatchCentre.ng would be available to Nigerian and Ghanaian markets.

The BusinessDay publisher is however optimistic that with the opportunities MatchCenter.ng would avail sports lovers, in the nearest future it would not just be about European football alone, but the Nigerian football will also be on the horizon.

The site aside from serving as a source for information and data for journalists, it would also provide betting tips and predictions regularly with the use of an automated artificial intelligence.

MatchCenter is an online football platform that does not only provide data, analysis, and editorial news but also brings up-to-date stats, live scores, betting tips, predictions covering the relevant events across over 20 sports events in the world.