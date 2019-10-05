Kogi PDP Campaign Committee

Ahead of the November 16th governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has inaugurated its campaign committee for the election. While speaking at the inauguration in Lokoja yesterday, the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Samuel Uhuotu , tasked the committee to ensure issue-based campaign. He also advised the committee against engaging in hate speech and heaping of insults on other candidates. The Chairman noted that the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Musa Wada remained the man to beat in the election, saying that the poor performance of the incumbent had made the election a walk over for him. The Director-General of Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation and member representing Kabba/ Bunu /Ijumu federal Constituency , Tajudeen Yusuf assured that his committee had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign to all the nook and crannies of the state. He pledged that the campaigns would be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the civil defence corps to remain neutral . Yusuf, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for all the parties contesting the November 16 election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the people of the state to use the opportunity of the election to ,liberate themselves from misrule, poverty and other forms of injustices .He expressed delight over the large turnout of the people at the event, saying that the party was poised to win the election free and fair. In his speech, the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Musa Wada, called on the people to vote massively for him in the coming election.